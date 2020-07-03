Rare LeBron James Card Auction Cracks $1 Million, Could Break $2 Mil

LeBron James Rookie Card Auction Cracks $1 Million ... Could Break $2 Mil

7/3/2020 12:10 AM PT
Exclusive
Goldin Auctions

An ultra-rare signed LeBron James rookie card -- featuring a piece of his game-worn jersey -- just passed the $1 MILLION mark at auction ... and experts say the number could DOUBLE before it's over.

That's $2 MILLION. For a basketball card. For real.

The card is from the 2003-2004 Upper Deck Exquisite collection --  it's one of only 23 ever produced.

The quality of the card was graded "9.5" by Beckett (considered Gem Mint) and the autograph was a perfect "10."

The rarity of the card combined with the near-perfect grading makes the item a collector's dream -- and rich enthusiasts have already proven they're willing to spend big money to own it.

So far, the card has received 22 bids on the Goldin Auctions website -- with the current price at $1,020,000.

The bidding started at $150k -- but it racked up in days and with more than 2 weeks left in the auction, we're told a $2 million bid isn't out the question.

Even if it doesn't get another bid -- the $1 mil price would make the Bron card the most expensive modern-era card of all-time (surpassing a Mike Trout card that sold for $900K).

We're talking NBA, MLB, NFL, and any other sport out there.

And, get this ... Goldin Auctions also tells us a $1 mil gavel price would make the card the highest-selling LBJ piece ever.

But surely, there must be more expensive Michael Jordan items, right?

Nope ... Goldin says there ain't a card, shoe, or MJ jersey out there that's cracked the $1 mil barrier.

If you want in, there's time left ... the auction doesn't close till July 18.

You just need a laptop and deep, deep pockets.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1
Watch The Hollywood Beatdown

Related Articles

COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later