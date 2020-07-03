Rare LeBron James Card Auction Cracks $1 Million, Could Break $2 Mil

Exclusive

An ultra-rare signed LeBron James rookie card -- featuring a piece of his game-worn jersey -- just passed the $1 MILLION mark at auction ... and experts say the number could DOUBLE before it's over.

That's $2 MILLION. For a basketball card. For real.

The card is from the 2003-2004 Upper Deck Exquisite collection -- it's one of only 23 ever produced.

The quality of the card was graded "9.5" by Beckett (considered Gem Mint) and the autograph was a perfect "10."

The rarity of the card combined with the near-perfect grading makes the item a collector's dream -- and rich enthusiasts have already proven they're willing to spend big money to own it.

So far, the card has received 22 bids on the Goldin Auctions website -- with the current price at $1,020,000.

The bidding started at $150k -- but it racked up in days and with more than 2 weeks left in the auction, we're told a $2 million bid isn't out the question.

Even if it doesn't get another bid -- the $1 mil price would make the Bron card the most expensive modern-era card of all-time (surpassing a Mike Trout card that sold for $900K).

We're talking NBA, MLB, NFL, and any other sport out there.

And, get this ... Goldin Auctions also tells us a $1 mil gavel price would make the card the highest-selling LBJ piece ever.

But surely, there must be more expensive Michael Jordan items, right?

Nope ... Goldin says there ain't a card, shoe, or MJ jersey out there that's cracked the $1 mil barrier.

If you want in, there's time left ... the auction doesn't close till July 18.