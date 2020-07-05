Calcio Storico's Crazy Violent Championship Tourney Postponed Over COVID

Exclusive

Calcio Storico -- one of the most violent games on Earth -- has postponed its championship tournament in Florence, Italy due to COVID-19 concerns, TMZ Sports has confirmed.

If you're unfamiliar with the sport ... BUCKLE UP -- THIS IS STRAIGHT WILD, SON!!

Two teams -- 27 players on each side -- are allowed to straight FIST FIGHT WITH EACH OTHER FOR 50 MINUTES while attempting to score goals in a net with an NBA-sized ball.

It's brutal ... no pads, no helmets, no mercy.

The players essentially try to create a path to the other team's goal by fighting through the opposition. Once enough players have been taken down, the ball handler will run to the other side and attempt to score.

Players are allowed to punch, choke, head-butt and use takedowns ... but the fighting is limited to 1-on-1 and sucker punches are strictly prohibited.

There's a Netflix special on the sport called, "Home Game" -- which focuses on the 2019 final between the Reds and the Whites.

The final match usually takes place every June 24 -- to honor the feast of San Giovanni, the patron saint of Florence ... but not this year.

We spoke with player Raffaele D'eligio -- one of the star players featured in the show -- who tells us the 2020 Tourney "was postponed for COVID-19 probably until next year."

He adds, "I personally believe that it was the best solution, as it is a historical tradition deeply felt in Florence and by the Florentines and it would not have made sense to do it behind closed doors."