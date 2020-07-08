NASCAR's Jimmie Johnson Beats COVID-19, Cleared to Race Again

Breaking News

JIMMIE JOHNSON IS HEALTHY!!!

The NASCAR superstar has been cleared by doctors to get back on the track after testing positive for coronavirus on Friday.

In other words, he beat COVID!

As we previously reported, the 7-time NASCAR champ -- one of the biggest names in racing -- pulled out of the Brickyard 400 race in Indianapolis over the weekend after testing positive on Friday afternoon.

But, since that day ... he was re-tested on two separate occasions -- Monday and Tuesday -- and the tests came up negative for COVID.

JJ's team -- Hendrick Motorsports -- says the driver was cleared by his physician Tuesday evening in accordance with NASCAR guidelines and will compete in his #48 Ally Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE in this weekend’s Cup Series race at Kentucky Speedway.

Hendrick Motorsports notes 44-year-old Johnson "never experienced symptoms."

Jimmie issued a statement saying, "My family is so grateful for the incredible love and support we’ve received over the last several days."

"I especially want to thank Justin Allgaier for stepping in for me at Indy and being a true pro. I’m excited about getting back to business with my team this weekend."

More good news ... after JJ's initiative positive test, 4 Hendrick Motorsports crew members were tested -- and their tests have all come back negative.