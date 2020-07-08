U. Of Toledo Football Player Jahneil Douglas Killed In Pizza Joint Shooting

University of Toledo Lineman Killed In Pizza Joint Shooting ... Only 22

7/8/2020 7:48 AM PT
Breaking News
utrockets.com

A University of Toleda football player was shot and killed outside of a pizza restaurant in Ohio Tuesday ... and cops are still on the hunt for the killer.

The victim is 22-year-old Jahneil Douglas -- a defensive lineman for the Rockets who was expected to have a big role on the team this upcoming season.

Officials say there was a fight outside of Gino's Pizza in Central Toledo around 11:30 PM -- and during the altercation, gunshots were fired and Douglas was hit.

The football player was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died, according to WTOL.

So far, no arrests have been made -- cops are currently investigating and hoping to track down the shooter ASAP.

Douglas was a standout player at Start HS in Toledo ... earning 1st-team All-Ohio honors during the 2016 season.

Rockets head coach Jason Candle released a statement on Douglas' death ... saying, "The Toledo Football family is heartbroken by the loss of Jahneil."

"He was a hard-working young man who was loved by all his teammates and coaches. Our sincerest condolences go out to Jahneil’s family and friends during these difficult times."

"Jahneil will forever be a part of the Rocket Football family."

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1
Watch The Hollywood Beatdown

Related Articles

COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later