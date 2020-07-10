NFL's Devin White Throwing Massive Party Despite COVID Concerns ... '2,000 People'

Exclusive

NFL star Devin White is throwing a party for around 2,000 people in a small Louisiana town this weekend ... and the mayor there says he expects NO COVID-19 precautions to be taken.

White -- the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2019 1st-round pick -- is set to hold his 2nd annual "Trail Ride" at his "Get Live Stables" in Cotton Valley, La. on Saturday.

The turnout is expected to be HUGE ... the mayor of Cotton Valley, C.C. Cox, tells TMZ Sports he believes roughly 2,000 people -- and maybe even more -- will show up to the 20-acre property for the get-together.

But, Cox says he's not anticipating it to be a coronavirus-concerned crowd ... saying, to his knowledge, mask-wearing and social distancing will NOT be enforced at the event.

"He was raised here," Cox said of the 22-year-old former LSU linebacker. "He wants to come into town and he wants to throw a big party."

Despite COVID-19 cases surging in Louisiana, Cox tells us he never tried to stop White from hosting the event ... and added, "That's what he wants to do, he can do it, you know?"

Cox says there WILL be Louisiana State Troopers patrolling the party as well as officers from the Webster Parish Sheriff's Office ... although he says they will NOT be there to enforce social distancing guidelines.

"You just got to accept it," Cox said. "I'm ready for it."

White held the first annual "Trail Ride" at his Cotton Valley property back in July 2019 ... and you can see in video of that event -- it's a pretty massive bash.

We're told nearby residents are concerned a similar situation could go down this weekend ... and are very worried about a possible spread of coronavirus.

We reached out to the Louisiana State Police ... and a spokesperson confirmed they will be at the event concentrating "on traffic issues/enforcement." Although when asked about the enforcement of social distancing guidelines, the spokesperson said, "LSP will assist with whatever needs arise."

We also reached out to the Webster Parish Sheriff's Office ... and they told us they'll be assisting with traffic-related issues during the event as well. But, when it comes to COVID, the sheriff told us, "We encourage our citizens and visitors to adhere to the guidelines set forth in the Governor's most recent proclamation."

White and the Buccaneers, meanwhile, have yet to get back to us when we reached out for comment.

White started 13 games for the Bucs as a rookie last season ... piling up 91 total tackles, an interception, 2.5 sacks and 3 forced fumbles.