'The Baby-Sitters Club' Stars Making $15,000 Per Episode For Reboot

These babysitters are making some serious loot ... 3 of the stars of "The Baby-Sitters Club" reboot are getting huge paydays!!!

14-year-old actresses Shay Rudolph, Sophie Grace and Xochitl Gomez are making quite the bundle to look after babies and hang out with their BFFs on Netflix's new adaption of Ann M. Martin’s coming-of-age novels.

According to the girls' minors contracts -- obtained by TMZ -- Shay, Sophie and Xochitl are each raking in a cool $15,000 per episode for the first season.

Shay, who plays Stacey McGill, and Sophie, who plays Kristy Thomas, are getting paid for 9 episodes in the 10-episode season ... so they're each earning a pretty hefty $135,000 overall. Pretty good babysitting gig.

Xochitl, who plays Dawn Shaefer, is getting paid for 7 episodes ... so she's taking home $105,000. Still, not bad.

If the reboot gets picked up for more seasons, the teen stars are in line for even bigger paychecks. The trio would each earn $16,500 per episode in the 2nd season, $18,150 per episode in the 3rd, $19,965 per episode in the 4th and $21,961.50 per episode if it goes all the way to a 5th season.