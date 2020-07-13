Chicago Marathon Canceled Due To COVID-19, Another Goes Down

Breaking News

We all knew this was coming ... the 2020 Bank Of America Chicago Marathon is the next major running event to bow down to the coronavirus ... with officials canceling the race on Monday.

The event -- which had roughly 45,000 finishers in 2019 -- is one of the biggest in the world ... and was set to go down on October 11.

Chicago now joins New York, Boston, Pittsburgh and Buffalo marathons in scrapping the event due to the pandemic.

Participants will now have the opportunity to get their entry fees back ... or try their luck in 2021, 2022 or 2023.

As of right now, the London Marathon is still slated to go down in October ... but a lot could change before then.