NFL's Bruce Smith Drops Hilarious 'Penis' Answer on Family Feud
7/13/2020 5:55 AM PT
THIS IS AMAZING VIDEO!!
Could you imagine going on "Family Feud" and being asked a question as simple as ...
"If Captain Hook was moonlighting as a handyman, he might replace his hook with what tool?"
That's what NFL Hall of Famer Bruce Smith was asked by Steve Harvey and you know what answer he gave?
A PENIS!
To be fair, Bruce offered "hammer" as his first guess but his teammate already said it ... so, technically it was his second guess.
But, still ... A PENIS?! BRUCE!!
Obviously, Steve Harvey busted up laughing because it's such a ridiculous answer.
Can you imagine Capt. Hook chasing Peter Pan around with a wiener dangling from his left hand?
Anyway, everyone laughed ... Steve Harvey dropped an expletive.
Oh, and shocker ... ZERO people surveyed said "penis."
Sorry, Bruce.
Bruce Smith said his penis can replace a hook pic.twitter.com/AC5S2tfGwI— Thomas Davis (@ThomasDavis2009) July 13, 2020 @ThomasDavis2009
