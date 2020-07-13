NFL's Bruce Smith Drops Hilarious 'Penis' Answer on Family Feud

NFL's Bruce Smith Drops Hilarious 'Penis' Answer ... On Family Feud

7/13/2020 5:55 AM PT
THIS IS AMAZING VIDEO!!

Could you imagine going on "Family Feud" and being asked a question as simple as ...

"If Captain Hook was moonlighting as a handyman, he might replace his hook with what tool?"

That's what NFL Hall of Famer Bruce Smith was asked by Steve Harvey and you know what answer he gave?

A PENIS!

To be fair, Bruce offered "hammer" as his first guess but his teammate already said it ... so, technically it was his second guess.

But, still ... A PENIS?! BRUCE!!

Obviously, Steve Harvey busted up laughing because it's such a ridiculous answer.

Can you imagine Capt. Hook chasing Peter Pan around with a wiener dangling from his left hand?

Anyway, everyone laughed ... Steve Harvey dropped an expletive.

Oh, and shocker ... ZERO people surveyed said "penis."

Sorry, Bruce.

