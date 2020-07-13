Trailblazers' Meyers Leonard Shotguns Beer In 3 Seconds ... 'NBA Bubble Life'

Play video content Breaking News

3 ... 2 ... 1 ....

That's how long it took for Meyers Leonard to chug a full can of Coors Light in his Orlando hotel room this weekend ... AND, GUYS, THE NBA BUBBLE IS LIT!!

Check out video of the Portland Trailblazers' 7-footer taking down the suds like it was a shot of water ... we clocked him at an otherworldly 3 seconds!!

"King of the Bubble," 28-year-old Leonard said of his unreal drinking ability. "Accepting all challengers."

The beer-crushing feat came on the heels of JJ Redick putting up an impressive shotgun performance of his own ... and it now appears this will be a Bubble thing going forward.

Because after Leonard posted his footage ... Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson said he wanted in on the action -- and it looks like we're going to have an all-out chug fest in Florida!!

"JC, you name the time, place, and $$ amount and I’m there brother," Meyers told Clarkson. "Count on it."

It's unclear what Jordan's drinking skills are ... the 28-year-old has yet to show off his can-crushing talents -- but it doesn't seem this is a battle worth fighting, 'cause Leonard says the he's got room to improve EVEN MORE!!

"I messed up the beer crack too," Leonard said of the epic chug. "Slowed me down."