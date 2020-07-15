Horseracing Legend Bob Baffert Suspended After Horses Test Positive For PEDs
Bob Baffert Triple Crown Trainer Suspended ... Horses Tested Positive For Banned Substance
7/15/2020 12:41 PM PT
Legendary trainer Bob Baffert has just been SUSPENDED by the Arkansas Racing Commission ... after 2 of his horses tested positive for a banned substance.
Of course, Baffert is a Hall of Famer in the sport ... and his horses have brought home the Triple Crown in 2015 (American Pharoah) and 2018 (Justify).
The 67-year-old was just hit with a 15-day suspension by the racing org. on Wednesday ... after 2 of his horses tested positive for lidocaine, a banned numbing agent.
Both horses had just won races at Oaklawn Park recently ... and the owners now have to forfeit their prize money.
Charlatan -- which won a division of the Arkansas Derby back in May -- earned $300,000 in prize money ... and Gamine's owner received a $36,000 check after placing 1st in another race earlier that day.
Baffert argued that the banned substance was transferred to the horses by accident ... after an assistant trainer applied a medical patch to his back after breaking his pelvis.
But, the excuse didn't cut it with the ARC ... which handed down the punishment beginning August 1.
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.