NBA's Damian Lillard Has Bubble Birthday Party, Gives Pump Up Speech to Team

Damian Lillard turned the big 3-0 on Wednesday -- and celebrated with a big party inside the NBA bubble in Orlando!

The video is pretty fun ... a bunch of Dame's Portland Trail Blazers teammates, coaches and staff are crowded into a dining room to sing "Happy Birthday" to the superstar.

There was cake, champagne, balloons ... good times had by all!

Then, when it came time for a speech -- Dame reminded everyone why they're in Orlando ... TO WIN, BABY!

"My only ask as a birthday gift is let's not waste our f**king time out here!"

Dame then blew out the candles -- and we're pretty sure we know what he wished for.

By the way, no masks or PPE in the clip ... likely because the players feel safe due to the protocols in place -- which includes constant testing.

Still, probably not a good idea to blow all over the cake that people are going to eat, right!?

Of course, Portland is currently a 9th seed and 3.5 games out of the playoff hunt ... but they have "regular season" games left in the bubble to claw their way into the post-season.

A lot of people believe they could be EXTREMELY dangerous if they can get into the playoffs ... Dame included.