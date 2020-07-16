Ezekiel Elliott Claps Back At Critics, 'Go Do Your Homework'

Breaking News

"Women lie. Men lie. The stats don’t. Go do your homework."

Ezekiel Elliott has clearly hit a breaking point with critics of his game ... the Dallas Cowboys star just went OFF on an epic rant -- clapping back at haters who say he's lost a step.

"Check the stats," Zeke said. "Since I entered this league I have dominated year in, year out. Put some RESPECT on my name."

The 24-year-old has come under fire on multiple occasions in the last few days ... one anonymous coach last week ranked him as the 11th-best RB in the NFL.

Just days later, meanwhile, his Madden rating came out ... and he was only a 92 overall -- making him just the 4th best back in the game.

Zeke decided to lash out against the criticism Thursday ... insisting he's still the same dude that busted into the league in 2016 and destroyed everybody.

"Almost 1800 scrimmage yards and 14 TD’s with no training camp [last season] and now im not the same back," Elliott said.

"I do appreciate the standard you guys hold me to though lol. But I promise you no one holds me to a higher standard than myself."