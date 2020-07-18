UFC's Amanda Ribas Raves About Fight Island, They Treated Me Like a Princess!

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

UFC rising star Amanda Ribas says Fight Island was one of the BEST experiences of her life -- telling TMZ Sports she was treated like a princess from the second she stepped off the plane!

Of course, 26-year-old Ribas flew to Abu Dhabi to take on Paige VanZant at UFC 251 -- and after securing an armbar submission in less than 3 minutes, OF COURSE SHE WAS HAPPY!

But, Amanda says Fight Island was a dream come true ... she was treated like a rock star from start to finish -- and LOVED the food, especially the desserts!

Ribas is 10-1 as a pro and her star is exploding right now -- with signature wins over high-profile fighters like Paige and Mackenzie Dern.

So, how does Ribas want to exploit her newfound fame?

She wants to give back to the children back home in Brazil.

"In my city, we have a project there and I'm trying to put more money there to invest in people, invest in children because they are our future."