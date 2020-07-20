Dwyane Wade Pays Tribute To Kobe Bryant ... With New Sneakers

Play video content Breaking News @dwyanewade / Instagram

Dwyane Wade is honoring Kobe Bryant with his latest sneaker colorway ... paying homage to the late Lakers legend with a touching tribute.

Wade and the Black Mamba were great friends during their time in the NBA ... and were teammates when Team USA won the gold medal in the 2008 Olympics.

Wade showed off a sneak peek of his unreleased Way Of Wade kicks over the weekend ... which are decked out in Lakers colors and feature Kobe's numbers on the tongues.

The inner soles also share one of Kobe's most famous quotes -- "Great things come from hard work and perseverance. No excuses."

Kobe died in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas on January 26. He was 41 years old.

Wade -- who has a shoe deal with Li-Ning -- is known for making a statement with his kicks ... and even worked with his daughter, Zaya, to come up with a Pride design in her honor.

