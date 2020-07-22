Terrell Owens Races Tyreek Hill, Clocks Blazing 4.4 in 40 Yard Dash!!!
7/22/2020 7:13 AM PT
"You faster than some of the receivers on our team!"
That's Tyreek Hill giving MAJOR props to Terrell Owens after the Hall of Famer ran a smoking 4.4 in the 40-yard dash during their race this month ... and yeah, T.O.'s still got it!!!
The NFL legend and the K.C. Chiefs superstar took to a high school field in Florida recently to settle a little racing bet.
Hill wagered $1,000 that even with a 10-step head start ... he wouldn't lose in a 100-yard sprint to Owens.
Turns out, though, T.O.'s still got jets -- even at 46 years old -- 'cause he won the race EASILY.
But, afterward, the two decided to get in a straight-up 40-yard dash ... and while Hill just barely beat out Owens there -- T.O. still clocked an INSANE 4.4!!!
Seriously ... watch the clip -- dude's got unreal speed!!!
That prompted Tyreek to heap some heavy praise on Owens ... saying T.O. was quicker than some of his Super Bowl champion teammates -- and that's when Owens made a pitch to Andy Reid!!
"I'm faster than half [the people] in the league!" Terrell said. "Andy Reid, trust me, if you get into trouble now, if you get in trouble, I'm letting you know right now, I'm social distancing, I got my mask on, but if you ready, it's going to be mask off. Bring me to Kansas City now!"
Can you imagine an offense with Hill, Travis Kelce ... and T.O.?!
