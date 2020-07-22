Toronto Blue Jays To Play 'Home' Games At Pittsburgh Pirates' PNC Park

Breaking News

The Pittsburgh Blue Jays??

Toronto's MLB team has found a new home at the Pirates' PNC Park for the 2020 season ... after the Canadian government refused to allow games at their home stadium during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Jays will play the majority of their home games 5 hours away in the Steel City ... aside from 2 "home" series against New York at Yankee Stadium and Washington at Nationals Park, according to USA Today.

Of course, Canada shut down the idea of the team traveling back and forth into the U.S. ... considering it's a COVID-19 hot spot.

The decision comes after several Blue Jays players expressed their disinterest in playing at Buffalo Bisons' facility ... which was also tossed around as another option.

"Most guys don’t want to play in a AAA ballpark," outfielder Randal Grichuk said of the possibility. "Training room, weight room, those aren’t really up to big-league standards."