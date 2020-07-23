Britney Spears Conservatorship Hearing Torpedoed by Public
7/23/2020 3:19 PM PT
A status hearing on Britney Spears' conservatorship never went down this week ... because a group of people who had nothing to do with the case refused to get off the Zoom call so the judge could conduct a confidential hearing.
The plan was routine -- every 3 months or so, the judge calls the parties into court to catch up on developments in the conservatorship. There are reports out there that Britney and/or others were trying to end it. Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... no one has EVER filed a motion nor has there ever been a court proceeding to end the permanent conservatorship in the 11 years it's been in effect.
As for the would-be status hearing this week ... we're told the judge was handling a bunch of non-confidential matters on Zoom, but then the judge "closed" the virtual courtroom by ordering everyone off who was not involved in Britney's case. We're told a group of people from the public got off the call, but then rejoined. The judge was ordering them off, but they refused to leave, so after more than 2 hours the judge pulled the plug and rescheduled the hearing.
We've learned Jody Montgomery, the woman who has been working with Britney for a long time and was appointed temporary conservator of Britney the person last year when Jamie Spears fell ill ... well, she's still the temporary conservator. Jamie is still the conservator of Britney's estate -- meaning her business affairs.
