Dr. Dre Answers Wife’s Divorce Petition, Reveals Prenup

Dr. Dre Answers Wife's Divorce Petition ... Reveals Prenup

7/29/2020 3:32 PM PT
Exclusive
TMZ/Getty

Dr. Dre just filed his answer to his wife’s divorce petition, and he revealed something she didn’t – there’s a prenup.

Dre’s wife, Nicole Young, filed for divorce on June 29, citing irreconcilable differences. She is asking for spousal support and a division of property.

Dre says in his answer, filed by Disso Queen Laura Wasser, that he’s fine paying Nicole spousal support but he says any distribution of property should be governed by their prenuptial agreement.

Dr Dre and Nicole Young -- Happier Times
Launch Gallery
Dr. Dre and Nicole -- Happier Times Launch Gallery
Getty

Nicole made no mention of a prenup in her petition ... and sources connected with her told TMZ there was no prenup. That is not the case.

As for the prenup ... Dre's estimated worth is $800 million.

There are no issues relating to child support or custody ... both their kids are adults.

Dre lists the date of separation as March 27, 2020 ... just weeks after the coronavirus lockdown began.

The couple married in 1996.

Related Articles

COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later