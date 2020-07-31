Novak Djokovic Finally Wears a COVID Mask ... It's a Miracle!!!

Breaking News

TOOK LONG ENOUGH!!

Here's Novak Djokovic FINALLY wearing a mask out in public -- and all it took was global public shaming after he contributed to an outbreak!

Remember, Novak blew off social distancing advice and hosted a tennis tournament in Croatia back in June -- and shocker -- a bunch of people tested positive!

Both Novak and his wife contracted the virus -- and while they eventually recovered, they were still spotted out in Spain just a few weeks ago without masks!!

But now, Djokovic has come around ... kind of!

The #1-ranked men's tennis player in the world was masked up during a shopping trip in Cadiz, Spain with his wife, Jelena, this week.

AMAZING, RIGHT?!

All it took was 674k reported global coronavirus deaths before he wised up!

Novak dropped his mask during part of the outing -- but hey, progress is progress.