OKC Thunder's Dennis Schroder Leaves NBA Bubble, Baby On The Way!

OKC's Dennis Schroder Leaves NBA Bubble ... Baby On The Way!!!
8/3/2020 3:29 PM PT
OKC Thunder guard Dennis Schroder -- a frontrunner for the 6th Man of the Year Award -- has left the NBA's bubble in Orlando to be with his wife for the birth of their second child.
Schroder has been playing a huge role off the bench for OKC this season ... averaging nearly 19 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists per game.
But, Thunder coach Billy Donovan confirmed DS left the team early Monday morning to be with his family ... as his wife, Ellen, prepares for the new arrival.
Of course, players are able to leave the bubble for family emergencies and other significant reasons ... and will be required to quarantine once they return to the Disney World campus.
OKC is currently in 6th in the Western Conference as the playoffs near ... but Schroder made it crystal clear he was not about to miss out on the moment.
"I love my teammates, I love basketball, but family comes first all the time," he said last month.
No word on when Schroder will return to Orlando ... but in the meantime, congrats on the kid!!
