Neil Young Sues Trump Campaign Over Songs Played at Rallies

Neil Young just went after President Trump's campaign in court for using his songs at rallies ... and the rocker isn't pulling any punches.

In his lawsuit, Neil claims the President's campaign is still playing his classics "Rockin' in the Free World" and "Devil's Sidewalk" at rallies. According to the docs, Neil says he "in good conscience cannot allow his music to be used as a ‘theme song’ for a divisive, un-American campaign of ignorance and hate."

Play video content

He's made no secret of the fact he's no Trump supporter, but does say in the lawsuit he's not trying to disrespect people who are.

Play video content

He alleges the campaign did not have a license or permission to play his songs at any of Trump's public events. And, Young says it's not like this is anything new, either.

Neil's been pissed at Trump's campaign, and warned it to stop doing this when he was a candidate back in 2015. Neil's joined a long list of artists who are telling Trump's team to cut the BS. Tom Petty and The Rolling Stones are just some of the other acts who've gone after the campaign.