Gilbert Arenas Says NBA Players Griping About Bubble, No Booty Taking a Toll!

"You're talking about grown men, 85% of them single and you have them locked up at Disney World?!"

That's ex-NBA star Gilbert Arenas raising some issues going on inside the NBA bubble ... insinuating players are reaching their breaking point after going weeks without sex.

Look, it's a fair point -- the players entered the bubble at the beginning of July ... and so far, officials have restricted families and girlfriends from joining them.

When we saw Arenas out in Calabasas on Wednesday, he told us he's been speaking with some of the guys on the inside -- and gave us the update on how they're holding up.

"[They're] primadonnas right now," Arenas says ... explaining they're used to living a fun, party lifestyle -- but that all changed when they stepped in the bubble.

Now, they're restricted to their confined space at Disney World -- and it's starting to take a toll.

Arenas is also calling out Lou Williams -- and saying his excuse about hitting up the famous Magic City strip club for chicken wings during his time out of the bubble is complete BS.

"I would never eat at a strip club. I don't go to the strip club to eat wings," Gilbert says.

"I can go to Wing Stop for some wings. I go to the strip club to see strippers."