NHL's Tucker Poolman Reveals Swollen, Scabbed Face After Blocking Shot W/ Jaw

Play video content Breaking News

Wanna see what a face looks like after it takes a puck straight to the jaw in an NHL game??

Good ... 'cause Winnipeg Jets defenseman Tucker Poolman just revealed the injuries he suffered after blocking a shot with his cheek this week -- and they're gnarly!!

The 27-year-old NHL player was with his teammate Andrew Copp in the hockey bubble when he showed off the battle wounds ... and you can see the dude's face is swollen and scabbed.

"Guy's got a golf ball on the side of his cheek," Copp said of his teammate.

Play video content Courtesy of NHL

As we previously reported, Poolman went down to block a shot in the second period of the Jets' game against the Flames on Tuesday night ... but the frozen rubber ended up catching him right in the face.

Tucker immediately collapsed to the ice ... and blood spewed everywhere -- leaving a long trail of red as he hurried into the locker room.

But, the guy got stitched back up and played in the third period ... and clearly -- his teammates respect the hell out of him for the toughness.

"Absolute warrior," Copp said.