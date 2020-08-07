Patriots QB Cam Newton: 'I Wake Up Mad' But I'm Over Panthers Drama

Play video content Breaking News New England Patriots

Cam Newton says he won't use his drama with the Carolina Panthers as motivational fuel to succeed in New England ... insisting he's the kind of self-motivator who "wakes up mad."

Newton -- sporting one of his best flashy outfits -- met with reporters Friday for the first time as a Patriot ... and was asked if the way things ended in Charlotte lit a fire under his ass to dominate in 2020.

"Look, I wake up mad. I don’t need … the fact I'm not able to see my kids on a regular basis, that's what makes me mad."

He continued, "I'm not gonna dwell on the past. I think I'm a person that's a self-motivator."

"Even though the past is the past, I'm not going to keep looking back. For me, it's just turn the page and move forward."

In fact, Cam seems to extend an olive branch to his former team ... saying, "I wish those guys nothing but the best. I hope the feeling is mutual and I'm moving on."

What's interesting is Cam is the same dude who recently said he felt "sh*tted on" and "left to die" after the Panthers released him.

He also recently called himself a "killa" who's "tired of being humble."