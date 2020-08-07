Sturgis Motorcyle Rally Bikers Arrive by Thousands, Masks and Distancing Rare

COVID-19 isn't stopping the legendary Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, but with hundreds of thousands arriving ... it's gonna be near impossible for the bikers to avoid spreading the virus.

The small town of Sturgis, South Dakota is packed to the gills as Friday kicks off the 80th edition of the famous biker convention. They're expecting a quarter million people to ride through over the next 9 days, but these opening day images show face coverings are scarce.

Spotting a face mask in the crowds is like flipping through a "Where's Waldo." If you thought those Georgia high school hallways were alarming, Sturgis could be way worse.

Once parked, social distancing is gonna be tough for the bikers. People are jammed up like sardines in bars, and the streets are super crowded too. Yes, the fresh air helps, but there's a limit when establishments get filled.

At least the liquor stores are hawking "Full Throttle Hand Sanitizer."

The event is easily the largest gathering in America since the pandemic began, which raises another issue. Once the Sturgis rally ends ... people will ride off to another destination, and possibly trigger a spike.