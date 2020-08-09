Guy Parachutes Right Into Apartment Building in Cleveland at Night

Cleveland was more See-Where-You-Land Saturday night -- 'cause a guy parachuted into the downtown night scene ... and smacked himself against a building only to be left dangling.

Check out this crazy video that was taken right in the heart of downtown Cleveland, where some bozo glided down from the night sky and ran right into an apartment complex, which luckily snagged his 'chute toward the top and kept him from plunging two stories down.

Like we said, the guy kinda splats into the wall here -- but, surprisingly, he seems to be okay(ish) ... except the fact he's got no way to get down potentially falling. As he squirms around to free himself, the videographer notes that he and his friend should probably help.

Of course, they seem to take their sweet time as they watch the funny scene unfold and a crowd begins to gather below. This could've turned out a lot worse, but considering the man appears to be fine up there (for the most part), ya can't knock 'em for soaking it in.

BTW, the guy eventually got rescued by firefighters -- and later, he told cops he and a few friends jumped from a plane, although it's unclear from where originally. The others reportedly landed safely in a nearby park, but this joker ended up breaking his leg in the whole ordeal.