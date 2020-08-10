Caroline Wozniacki And David Lee Show Off Shredded Pool Bods In Italy
8/10/2020 10:30 AM PT
Shredded?? Check. Hot?? Yup. Vacation in paradise?? Better believe it!!
Star couple Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee have taken their summer getaway around the globe to Italy ... soaking up the sun at a pool in Portofino.
Of course, the former tennis superstar and ex-NBA hooper have been doing a bit of sight-seeing after Woz announced her retirement in January ... recently hitting up Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat in France.
And, just like in France, the couple ditched their clothes for their swimsuits ... proving there's no such thing as a retirement bod for either of them.
Woz decided to go with a one-piece patterned suit this time around ... although we know she's a big fan of bikinis -- even rocking one for a hike last week.
But, CW ain't the only one who can show off -- gotta give Lee his credit as well!!
We'll be sure to keep you posted on their next stop on the Hot Couple World Tour.
Can't wait!!
