Kurt Cobain-Signed Home Insurance Policy From Death House Hits Auction

Kurt Cobain rarely ever signed his full name to anything which is why a signed home insurance policy is making for a very rare, yet macabre auction item.

The folks over at Goldin Auctions are brokering the sale of this super-rare document featuring the late Nirvana frontman's full signature -- Kurt D. Cobain. He usually signed his name simply Kurt. The Chase Bank insurance company letter is dated 74 days before the guitarist was found dead in his Seattle home.

Yes, the policy was for that house ... where Kurt killed himself on April 8, 1994.

Kurt owned that home for just a couple of months before his untimely death. As rock historians know, this is where he went shortly after fleeing rehab in California to begin a drug binge that ended with Kurt's suicide by a 20-gauge shotgun.

The auction lot-- currently owned by Inscriptagraphs Memorabilia and expected to fetch over $100k -- also includes original photos of what the house looked like before portions of the house burned down in a fire.

We're told the memorabilia company plans to give a portion of their proceeds to a suicide prevention organization.

Goldin Auctions describes this auction as "insanely rare" ... and it comes on the heels of last month's record-setting item.