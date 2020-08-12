Patrick Mahomes Spoke to Roger Goodell About Black Lives Matter, 'I'm Excited'
8/12/2020 10:49 AM PT
Patrick Mahomes says he's personally spoken with NFL commish Roger Goodell about the Black Lives Matter movement ... adding he's "excited" about taking the next steps.
The Kansas City Chiefs QB appeared on FS1's "Undisputed" on Wednesday where he was asked if he feels the BLM movement's impact on the NFL.
"I feel like it's been positive," Mahomes said.
"I've got to talk to Goodell, I've talked to other guys around the league and obviously now it's about action."
He added, "It's about going out there and making the right steps that we can ... and make the community a better place."
Mahomes -- who teamed up with other NFL to deliver a powerful statement to the league back in June -- says they're already getting the ball rolling with voter registration initiatives.
"We did a voter registration with the team and the Chiefs and we're trying to get everybody registered to vote," Mahomes said.
Bottom line -- Mahomes seems to think the NFL is off to a good start with its social justice efforts ever since Roger Goodell publicly admitted the league mishandled peaceful protests in the past and he looks forward to helping even more.
