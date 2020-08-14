Pacman Jones Makes Peace with Joe Haden, Suspects Joey Porter In Jersey Prank

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Pacman Jones tells TMZ Sports he spoke with Joe Haden and no longer believes the Steelers star orchestrated the jersey prank that resulted in a bonfire.

But, Pacman DOES suspect it was another Steelers legend who concocted the plan ... Joey Porter!

Pacman says he initially attacked Haden because his "instinct" led him to believe the DB was behind the prank.



But, the two men talked it out ... and he believes Haden is telling the truth -- that he had nothing to do with shipping the box of autographed Steelers jerseys to Pacman's crib.

"I don't think Joe sent them after I talked to Joe -- so, I don't have no problem with Joe," Pacman says.

"But, I do think somebody over there in that ballpark or whatever they doing over there, Sh*ttsburgh, that somebody from over there sent them. I wouldn't even be surprised if Joey Porter sent them."

Ya gotta watch the video -- Pacman says Haden's agent Drew Rosenhaus tried to play peacemaker, but Pacman hates Drew so it didn't work out.

"I'm not a big fan of Drew. I have no problem with Joe. For all I care, Drew can go f*ck himself for what it's worth to me."

We asked Pacman if he's still harboring a beef with the Pittsburgh Steelers over the intense rivalry from his days with the Cincinnati Bengals ... and his answer -- well, WATCH!

"I don't give two f*cks about nothing that's going on in Pittsburgh. I'm riding and dying about what I believe in and what I stand for and Pittsburgh have nothing that I believe in or stand for."

"I gives a f*ck about anything that's going on in Pittsburgh."

There's more ... Pacman recently launched a new CBD and THC company called PAC24 to help with pain relief -- and says the weed helped him get off potentially dangerous painkillers after years of football-related injuries.