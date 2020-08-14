Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley Co-Parenting without Restraining Orders

Exclusive

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and his ex Jen Harley might seem like they're giving their toxic relationship another shot, but their friends can breathe easy ... instead of reuniting, they're being responsible adults.

The "Jersey Shore" star was out and about with Jen and their daughter, Ariana, Wednesday in Huntington Beach, but we've learned it's not a sign of a rekindled romance. Sources close to the former couple tell TMZ ... Ronnie and Jen are having family outings from time to time now, but only for Ariana.

We're told they took the last few months to get in a good place as co-parents and friends, and they've figured out it's healthier for the entire family to remain friendly and support their kid.

Ronnie had a restraining order against Jen, but it was dissolved in May after they came to a mutual agreement they no longer need it ... according to court docs.

As you know ... Ronnie and Jen have been to hell and back when it comes to their romantic relationship, which friends urged them to end long ago when things started getting violent.