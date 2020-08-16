Missouri Home For Sale Doubles as 9-Cell Jail in Basement, Only $350k!

This is either straight out of your worst nightmare or wildest dream -- a beautiful Victorian home with a dark secret in the basement ... AKA, a fully operational jail with cells intact.

A realty company called House of Brokers has a listing for a 2-bed, 2-bath, single-family brick home in Fayette, MO ... going for $350k. It's described as a historic site -- but that history is steeped in inmate lockups, 'cause the place used to double as an actual jail site.

Unclear what law enforcement agency operated out of here once upon a time, but it's clear they were using it to house prisoners ... 'cause the basement was literally reconstructed to accommodate just that. It features a full booking room and 9 cells, steel bunk beds and all.

The listing agent, Jeffrey Radel, had a cheeky description of the place, which raised eyebrows. He writes, "WAIT until you get to picture #30!! 1875 Howard County Sheriff's House and Jail. Extremely unique opportunity!!" Pic 30 is where the vibe changes drastically.

After describing the main house -- which looks nice with the renovations -- he adds, "AND THE BEST PART, connected to the home is a 2500 sq ft legitimate jail with 9 cells, booking room and 1/2 bath. The cell door lock throws appear to be operational. Full basement under the home with lighting throughout. Possibilities are amazing with this property."

We asked what his intention behind that last line might be -- and Jeffrey assured us he wasn't trying to offend or invite others to still use it as a jail. He says he meant it more like an opportunity to rework the space -- for wine tasting, for example -- and insists he was just trying to capture potential buyers' attention, since that's his job. He simply wants it sold.