Utah's Mike Conley Welcomes Baby Boy After Leaving NBA Bubble, Adorable Pic

Congrats to Utah Jazz star Mike Conley -- who raced out of the NBA Bubble to witness the birth of his child ... AND HE MADE IT JUST IN TIME!

32-year-old Conley left the bubble environment in Orlando on Sunday and hightailed it over to Columbus, Ohio to be with his wife, Mary, who was due on August 27.

But, the baby didn't feel like waiting around -- and when things started happening on Sunday, Conley made a grown-man decision!

The good news ... Conley arrived with time to spare, and posted a photo with Mary and their bouncing baby boy, Elijah, on Sunday night.

"[Mary] and baby are doing great," Conley reported on IG.

Conley says his oldest son wanted to name the kid "Lightning Thunder Michael Alex Conley" ... but they settled on "Elijah Michael Conley" instead.

"What an awesome reminder of what’s important in life and what motivates us to be better," Conley added.

Conley -- who is averaging 14.4 points per game -- could return for some of Utah's 1st-round playoff series with Denver, but nothing is set in stone yet.

When/if he does return, Conley must quarantine for 4 days and then test negative on several COVID-19 tests before being allowed back in the bubble.