Old Missouri Jail Getting Major Interest on Housing Market

The Missouri home doubling as a mini jailhouse is rocking on the open market and whoever snaps it up seems primed to it turn it into a big money-making venture.

Justin Radel -- one of the listing agents trying to sell the unique crib -- tells TMZ he and his partner's phones are blowing up for the $375k Fayette, MO listing.

He says they fielded a couple dozen calls in just 24 hours, with many folks being from out of state ... and they've already scheduled several showings. One of the most frequent questions Justin says they've been getting has to do with the 9-cell, semi-operational jail out back. What exactly can the new owner do with it?

Well, Mike Diamond -- the current property owner -- says the pad has mostly been run as an Airbnb and an event center lately. He also thinks it'd make a great escape room, craft brew center or restaurant.

However, Fayette Mayor Kevin Oeth has other ideas -- telling us it'd make for a killer Halloween haunted house. Speaking of eerie, he told us he's not worried some creep will get it and use it for, well ... bad stuff. Mr. Mayor trusts the one-of-a-kind home will remain in good hands.