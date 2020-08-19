Britney Spears Conservatorship Unchanged After Court Hearing

Exclusive

Britney Spears wants a change in her 12-year conservatorship but she didn't get it at today's court hearing ... because TMZ has learned it was all status quo.

As we reported, Britney's lawyer filed legal docs asking to permanently replace her dad, Jamie Spears, as the conservator over her person. She also wants a bank or other financial institution to manage her business affairs, along with Jamie. Currently, Jamie is the sole conservator over her business affairs.

Here's the rub ... certain legal docs need to be filed before her issues go before a judge, and that hasn't happened. Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Wednesday's court hearing was simply a scheduled status conference and nothing has changed.

Our sources say Britney's problem in this case is that there has been a declaration she's not able to make important life decisions because of her mental illness, so her wishes will almost certainly be tempered by the very fact there is a conservatorship.

Sources connected to Britney say she is not doing well and has not been on an even keel for more than a year.