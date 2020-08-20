Deshaun Watson's Big Computer Donation to Houston Kids for Distance Learning

Breaking News

Distance learning sucks if you don't have a dope computer to stay connected in school ... and Deshaun Watson knows it.

That's why the Houston Texans star QB teamed up with Reliant Energy to hand out $175,000 in tech Wednesday to students who need it!

Most Houston area schools have opted to begin the school year virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic ... creating tough situations for some families in dire financial straits.

Watson and Reliant decided to help out by working with the Comp-U-Dopt organization -- which specializes in "providing technology access and education to underserved youth."

Comp-U-Dopt says the $175k donation from Watson and Reliant will allow 500 STUDENTS to receive computers, which they can keep. How great is that!?

"Reliant will also fund afterschool student programming with Comp-U-Dopt for the next three years," the org says.

Watson didn't just cut a check -- he personally went down to the giveaway point in Houston and helped deliver the equipment to the families who needed it.

