Deshaun Watson Moshes To 'SICKO MODE' At Travis Scott Concert!!

Deshaun Watson danced his face off and moshed with a sea of people Wednesday night ... and it's all 'cause of Travis Scott!!!

The Texans superstar hit up the Toyota Center in Houston for La Flame's latest Astroworld stop ... and the QB went OFF when "SICKO MODE" started to play.

Watson -- who ditched box seats to enjoy the show on the floor with his fellow ragers -- bounced up and down ... and went crazy to Scott's biggest hit!!!

Deshaun even wore a tie-dye Travis Scott shirt for the concert ... saying, "On another planet ..."

Of course, it is the offseason ... but Bill O'Brien had to be just a LITTLE BIT uneasy seeing his QB get banged around like that, right?!