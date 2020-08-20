UFC's Justin Gaethje Claims Man Stole His $4,500 Bike, Out For Justice

8/20/2020 6:44 AM PT
Who would ever think of stealing from UFC knockout artist Justin Gaethje?!?!?! That's what Justin wants to know.

Gaethje says he's got photo and video evidence showing a man breaking into his garage in Denver on Wednesday and jacking his $4,500 electric hunting bike ... and now he's on a mission to get it back.

"This guy just stole a bike from my garage in Denver/Lakewood, CO," Gaethje said.

"If anybody knows a private investigator around the Denver area I’d be happy to hire him."

Justin posted a pic of the missing bike -- a Rambo R1000XP, which comes with a $4,500 price tag.

The bike is often used by hunters to move around terrain while out in the field. It's got a 28 mph maximum speed -- it's a dope bike.

When asked why he didn't confront the guy in the act, Gaethje explained, "I was in the middle of doing yard work, came in for 15 minutes. I walked out 8 minutes after he left."

We've reached out to cops in the area to find out if Gaethje filed a police report and if an investigation has been launched.

So far, no word back -- but some advice... if you stole Justin Gathje's bike, GIVE IT BACK BEFORE IT'S TOO LATE!

Gaethje is one of the most violent men in MMA -- recently destroying Tony Ferguson, which paved the way for an upcoming showdown with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

