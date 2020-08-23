Terrelle Pryor Stabbing Suspect Arrested Again ... Allegedly Attacked Mom

Exclusive

More legal trouble for the woman accused of stabbing NFL star Terrelle Pryor ...

TMZ Sports has learned Shalaya Briston -- who officials say nearly killed Pryor in a Nov. incident -- was arrested months later in March for allegedly attacking her mom.

According to court docs ... officers responded to a call about a domestic disturbance at a residence in the Munhall, Penn. area at around 1 AM on March 15.

When cops arrived, they say in the docs Briston told them she had been in an argument with her mother.

Cops say when they were able to locate Briston's mom ... she told them Briston had attacked her, hitting her several times in the face.

In the docs, officers say they noticed a small laceration and swelling around the woman's lower lip. They also say the woman complained that her right eye "felt swollen."

Cops eventually arrested Briston ... and prosecutors ended up hitting her with a misdemeanor charge of simple assault.

But, a court official tells us the case was dropped on Aug. 19 ... after the alleged victim did not appear at the scheduled hearing.

Briston, though, still ain't out of the woods yet ... as we previously reported, she's still facing a felony assault charge in the Pryor stabbing case.