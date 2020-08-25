Cristiano Ronaldo's GF Georgina Rodriguez Goes Underwater Thongin'

Breaking News

Georgina Rodriguez wants everyone to know ... her boyfriend ain't the only one with a ridiculous body!!!

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo's longtime lady friend swimming around in the Mediterranean in a tiny, white thong bikini and a pair of flippers.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The insanely fit couple has been sailing around on their fancy, new yacht along the French Riviera ... hanging out with their insanely ripped pals -- living the good life.

Earlier this month, Ronaldo's Juventus squad won their 9th straight Series A -- but didn't win the Champions League, after being knocked out by Manchester City in the quarter-final match.

So, how do you blow off some of that steam? BOAT VACATION!

Of course, 35-year-old Ronaldo and 26-year-old Georgina have been together for years -- and she gave birth to their daughter, Alana, back in 2017.

There have long been rumors about the two being secretly engaged -- or even secretly married -- but the couple has denied that several times over the years.