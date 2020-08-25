Ex-Seahawk Kemah Siverand Sorry For Sneaking Woman Into Team Hotel, 'Inexcusable'

Breaking News

Ex-Seattle DB Kemah Siverand says he's sorry for sneaking a woman into the Seahawks' hotel earlier this month ... saying straight-up his actions were "absolutely inexcusable."

Kemah was fired by Pete Carroll 2 weeks ago after Seahawks officials caught him dressing up a female companion in player gear in an effort to get her past security and into his room.

The 23-year-old says after stewing over it all the past 14-or-so days ... he's realized the whole operation was a boneheaded idea -- and called the entire thing a "lapse in judgment."

I made a mistake, let people down, and am truly sorry. Thank you to everyone that reached out to offer support. pic.twitter.com/bBtkAwtCyq — Kemah Siverand (@TheKSiverand) August 24, 2020 @TheKSiverand

"I violated team rules," Siverand says, "which would be unacceptable in normal times, but absolutely inexcusable now during a pandemic."

Siverand says he's apologized to Seahawks officials vehemently ... with ESPN reporting he even personally handwrote a sorry note to the team.

Siverand was an undrafted free agent cornerback who had a small chance of making Seattle's roster ... and now has an even smaller chance of catching on again in the NFL.

But, Kemah says he's learned from the incident ... and is vowing to do everything he can to sign with another team.