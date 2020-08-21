Jazz's Mike Conley Cleared To Make NBA Return 5 Days After Birth Of Child

Breaking News

Daddy's BACK!!!

NBA guard Mike Conley has cleared quarantine and will play for the Utah Jazz on Friday ... just days after leaving the NBA bubble to witness the birth of his new baby son, Elijah.

As we previously reported ... it was a QUICK turnaround for the vet -- the 32-year-old left the Orlando bubble on Sunday and rushed to Ohio be with his wife, Mary, who was due on August 27.

The new baby knew dad had work to do, so Elijah cut to the chase and entered the world later Sunday night ... with papa present for the big moment!!

Conley rushed back to the bubble on Monday and entered a 4-day quarantine in hopes of being ready for Game 3 of the Jazz's first-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets ... and it's just been made official he will suit up on Friday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

It couldn't have been better timing for Conley -- his squad is currently tied 1-1 with the Nuggets ... and Utah's got momentum after a huge Game 2 win.