Utah Jazz Star Mike Conley Returns to NBA Bubble ... 1 Day After Wife Gives Birth

Breaking News

Mike Conley is BACK -- almost!!!

The Utah Jazz star has returned to the NBA bubble in Orlando -- ready for the playoffs -- just one day after his wife gave birth to their son, Elijah.

Now, the quarantine begins -- and if he passed all of the COVID-19 tests, he can rejoin his teammates in just a few days.

Conley had traveled from Orlando to a hospital in Columbus, Ohio on Sunday so he could be in the room when his wife, Mary, delivered. And, he made it!

The Utah Jazz said they supported Conley taking as much time as he needed to be with his family ... but Monday night, he was already reporting for duty, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The quick turnaround means Conley MIGHT be cleared to return to action for Game 3 (Friday) of Utah's playoff series against the Denver Nuggets.

Like everyone who leaves the bubble, Conley must quarantine for several days and pass multiple COVID-19 tests before he'll be allowed to re-enter the bubble environment at Walt Disney World in Orlando.