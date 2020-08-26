John Lennon's Killer, Mark David Chapman, Denied Parole for 11th Time

Exclusive

The 11th time was not a charm for Mark David Chapman, the man who murdered John Lennon ... his request for parole was once again rejected.

The infamous killer had another interview with the Board of Parole last week in New York, and just like his 10 previous attempts ... the Board was unmoved.

Chapman will now have to wait 2 years before he can get another hearing with the Board ... he's scheduled to appear again in August 2022.

He was last denied parole in 2018 because the Board determined his release would be "incompatible with the welfare and safety of society."

He was given nearly the same reason in 2016 and 2014, but his requests to get out of prison date back to 2000. There was no explanation this time around .. at least, so far.

Lennon was shot and killed by Chapman on December 8, 1980, as he was walking into The Dakota by Central Park, where he lived. Earlier in the evening, Lennon had signed a book for Chapman.