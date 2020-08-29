Terrell Owens Says He's Terrified As A Black Man In America, Scared Of Police

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Terrell Owens says the Hall of Fame, the TD's and the millions of dollars he's earned means nothing ... 'cause he's a Black man in America -- and he's afraid for his life.

TMZ Sports talked to the 46-year-old NFL legend ... and as you might expect, T.O. was visibly shaken by the latest police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, WI.

"As Black men bro, we're getting killed at an alarming rate now," Owens bluntly told us.

"This is why we as Black men, Black people, we're scared. Honestly, I really didn't think about it until like just driving around today, like honestly, it's scary to be a Black man in America, especially if you come in any type of encounter with law enforcement."

Of course, T.O.'s one of the greatest -- and most recognizable -- athletes in the United States ... but he says these days, that provides him no comfort or protection at all.

"There been times where, obviously, I knew my status or what have you can get me out of a situation," Terrell says.

"But, I'm sure if I get pulled over, I'm sure my heart will probably be beating 90 miles an hour. Especially considering everything that has transpired since the George Floyd murder."

Owens ended the conversation by explaining that, straight up, cops have to be better going forward.