Eli Manning Selling NJ Mansion For $5.25M, Pool and Indoor Golf!

Eli Manning NJ Mansion Hits The Market for $5.25M ...Pool & Indoor Golf!!!

9/1/2020 8:15 AM PT
Hallee Dangler/Prominent Properties SIR

If you wanna live like a 2-time Super Bowl MVP, here's your chance -- Eli Manning put his New Jersey mansion on the market for $5.25 million!!!

Of course, the retired NY Giants signal-caller no longer has to commute to MetLife Stadium for work, so he's parting ways with his 9,000-square-foot home ... and the crib is NICE!!!

The mansion was built in 1904 and renovated by Manning in 2015 -- and it comes with 6 bedrooms, 5 full baths and 4 half baths, 8 fireplaces, a huge marbled-out gourmet kitchen and a home gym.

The crib sits on 1.1. acres with an in-ground pool in the backyard -- and you better believe it's got a heated pool for those cold NJ winters.

Oh, and inside the pool house is a GOLF SIMULATOR for you to work on that swing. The place also has a huge wine cellar that can hold up to 750 bottles ... so you'll basically have your own Top Golf location!!

The property -- listed by Hallee Dangler of Prominent Properties SIR -- hit the market recently and can be yours for $5.25 million.

The 39-year-old QB called it a wrap this past January after 16 seasons with the Giants -- winning 2 Super Bowls against Tom Brady and the Patriots in 2008 and 2012.

