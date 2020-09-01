Ezekiel Elliott Says Cowboys Won't 'Do Anything Dumb' To Get COVID During Season

Play video content Breaking News Dallas Cowboys

Ya won't hear about Ezekiel Elliott and his teammates pulling a Mike Clevinger this season ... 'cause the Dallas Cowboys superstar says his team will not risk getting COVID by doing "anything dumb."

Of course, 25-year-old Zeke was one of many NFLers who actually tested positive for coronavirus this past offseason ... and now that he's back to 100%, he says he's making sure his guys will be conscious of their decisions off the field.

"You don't wanna miss games because you got COVID," Zeke said to reporters on Monday. "So, I mean we all are here to play football. We're not gonna do anything dumb to jeopardize that."

Remember, the NFL will function similar to MLB ... which dealt with multiple COVID outbreaks and some COVID rule-breaking drama when then-Cleveland Indian Clevinger and teammate Zach Plesac broke protocol to party with bros.

Since there won't be a bubble system like the NBA, Zeke says it's on the players to keep each other from making bad decisions.

"So, I mean just staying safe and it's really not about you, it's about the guy next to you. You don't wanna get that guy sick. You don't wanna have him going home to his family and get it. It's more of a accountability thing. Just keeping each other accountable."