Iran Sentences Wrestling Champ Navid Afkari to Death Over Peaceful Protests

An Iranian wrestling champ is slated to be executed over his alleged role in a 2018 protest against the government ... and now people from all over the world are begging for mercy.

The Islamic Republic of Iran's Supreme Court confirmed 27-year-old Navid Afkari received TWO death sentences for participating in protests against the government's economic policies.

Afkari is a decorated wrestler in Iran who has medaled in multiple national tournaments, according to several reports.

Navid and his 2 brothers were each charged with more than 20 different crimes -- including "attending illegal gatherings, assembly and conspiracy to commit crimes against national security, and insulting the supreme leader."

All 3 men were found guilty -- but Navid is the only one set to die for the alleged crimes.

His brothers each received lengthy prison sentences -- and were ordered to receive 74 lashes.

In addition to his death sentences, Navid is also set to receive 74 lashes.

Navid's mother made a video condemning the sham trial against her sons ... calling it an "unjust court hearing full of lies."

"My sons were not able to defend themselves at all."

The mother of the 3 #Iran protesters has gone public to save the lives of her sons, after Navid was sentenced to death & Vahid & Habib were sentenced to 81 years in prison for protesting in August 2018. #StopExecutionsInIran#اعدام_نکنید#نوید_افکاری pic.twitter.com/Wm7LGeBPj4 — IRAN HRM (@IranHrm) September 1, 2020 @IranHrm

Also, The Human Rights Activists News Agency says it has a letter from Navid explaining how Iranian authorities used torture to extract confessions.

In the purported letter, Navid says his captures used a plastic bag to cover his head and poured alcohol into his nostrils.