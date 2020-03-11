Jeremy Lin Battling Anti-Asian Coronavirus Racism ... Donates $150k

Breaking News TMZ.com

Jeremy Lin is sick and tired of the racism and xenophobia directed at Asian people over the coronavirus pandemic ... and now he's taking action to combat the hate.

The ex-NBA star -- who currently plays for the Beijing Ducks in the Chinese Basketball Association -- just donated $150,000 "towards fighting this virus."

Lin also spelled out on social media why he's upset over "news headlines of racism, xenophobia, attacks on Asians and decaying trust towards people" ... adding, "All heartbreaking and the opposite of God's kingdom."

"But for every fear-inducing headline, I see hope. I see doctors and nurses fighting the front lines in China, Korea, Japan, Iran, Italy and more. I see people helping people in countries regardless of race or background. Talk less out of hate, more out of empathy."

Lin pointed out several inspiring examples of bravery and hope:

-- "Lets talk about the man who made 16,000 meals for frontline workers."

-- "Lets appreciate the doctor who postponed his wedding and then tragically lost his life fighting the virus. He's a hero."

-- "Lets be inspired and demand justice for Meera Solanki who defended her Asian friend against an aggressive man in Birmingham only to be knocked unconscious."

-- "Lets follow suit and take action like Inner Mongolia who sent 2500 tons of potatoes to Wuhan."

On top of his $150k donation, Lin's basketball foundation in China has also donated roughly $150k to get medical equipment to Wuhan, the Chinese city at the center of the crisis.

Lin ended with some good advice ... "Let's all do our part to quarantine, wash our hands vigorously, wear a protective mask to avoid germs spreading and do our part to share facts and preventative measures. Stay together, fight on!"