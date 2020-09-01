Jerry Rice Says Jimmy G Is Better Than Dak Prescott, 'Just Going To Call It'

... 'Just Going To Call It'

Breaking News

Jimmy Garoppolo is hands-down better than Dak Prescott ... so says Jerry Rice -- who claims if the Cowboys star QB was in the 49ers' offense, he wouldn't be nearly as good as Garoppolo!!

The NFL's G.O.A.T. wide receiver made the bold statement on 95.7 The Game on Tuesday ... saying straight-up he'd take Jimmy G over Dak if he were running an offense.

"I'm just going to call it," Rice said. "That's just my opinion. That's my opinion and I could be wrong."

Of course, a whole bunch of people in the NFL would disagree ... Dak's already made 2 Pro Bowls in 4 seasons while Garoppolo has been to none in 6.

Prescott also threw for 4,902 yards and 30 TDs in 2019 ... while Garoppolo managed to pile up just 3,978 passing yards and 27 TDs.

But, Jerry -- who's SUPER connected in San Francisco -- says he's heard all about how good Jimmy's been in practice in Niners camp this summer ... and he's now all Team Jimmy in the debate.

"I think right now that with Jimmy G," Rice said, "he's a better quarterback than Dak Prescott."

The Cowboys and Niners don't play in the regular season this year... but the two could easily face off in the playoffs.